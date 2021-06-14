Two more pools open in Springfield this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two more pools will join the open swimming spots in Springfield.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board announced the addition of 11 new lifeguards allowing both Grant Beach and Silver Springs outdoor pools to open Monday, June 14.

Pool Openings:

  • Grant Beach Pool, at 1401 N. Grant Ave., operates two days a week 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday.
  • Silver Springs Pool, at 1100 N. Hampton Ave., opens Tuesday and operates three days a week 1-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
  • Fassnight Pool, 1300 S. Campbell Ave., is open 1-6:30 p.m. daily except Monday and Thursday
  • McGee-McGregor Wading Pool, 1200 E. Bennett St, is open 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. three days a week, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

These four swimming pools follow a regular weekly schedule through August. Outdoor pool admission is $4 for adults, $3 for youth and seniors.

