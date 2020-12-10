Two more charged in connection to Willard double murder investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson says a total of four people, all from Springfield, have now been charged in connection to a double shooting in Willard.

27-year-old Theresa Cox is, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Duncan Bogle, 20, joined the list of those charged on Wednesday, when prosecutors announced he too would be charged with first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors also charged Bogle with second endangering the welfare of a child.

The Greene County Prosecutor announced charges against 43-year-old Matthew Plumb and 18-year-old Therin Plumb earlier this month. Matthew’s charges in include first-degree murder, second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence.

Matthew is accused of lying about a stolen gun days before the shooting, and throwing that gun into a creek near Rutledge Wilson farm after the shooting happened.

Therin is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Matthew Plumb Courtesy of Greene County Jail

Therin Plumb Courtesy of Greene County Jail

The Willard Police Department is expected to provide further details about this case on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.