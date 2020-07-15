Two Missouri House of Representative employees test positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- Two employees of the Missouri House of Representatives have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from the Missouri House, the two employees are currently self-quarantining at home and are not working in the building; however, there is a possibility that direct or indirect exposure to others may have occurred before the employees were tested.
Missouri House officials have reached out to those who came in contact with the employees and have told them to quarantine at home.
This announcement comes on the same day as Governor Parson calls lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on violent crime.