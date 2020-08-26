Two men charged in weekend shooting at Club Rodeo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting that took place outside Club Rodeo Sunday morning.

Dimitri Dudley, 27-years-old, and Montavius Warren, 25-years-old, were charged for the incident.

Dudley is charged with:

First-degree assault

Armed criminal action

Two counts of unlawful use of a weapon

Dudley will have a bond hearing on September 1st and is currently being held in the Greene County Jail without bond. He will reappear in court on September 22nd by video.

Warren is charged with:

Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Warren bonded out of jail Tuesday and is to not be within 1000 feet of Club Rodeo.

According to a probable cause statement, Dudley says an incident started inside the club between him and an unknown male over a girl. This same girl was involved in a previous incident against other females that resulted in the physical fight starting outside. The fight started between the females, then Dudley, Warren, and other males started to fight.

An employee of Club Rodeo told investigators they saw one of the males walk to a car in the southern part of the parking lot and return with a black semi-automatic handgun. That male fired around four to five shots into a crowd east of the club, court records say.

Another witness told investigators that he attempted to break up the fight but was then punched in the face.

“He then observed a male that started shooting from a dark grey Challenger vehicle. He said the male was not aiming but had the gun over the top of the car and was firing the weapon. He estimated the male fired 10-12 shots from the car, and the gun looked to be a small “AR” style weapon.” the PC statement says.

A Springfield Police Officer on the scene heard the shots and found where they were coming from. He did find the grey Challenger. Court records say officers on the scene yelled for the Challenger to stop, but the driver kept looking forward and driving away. Officers were able to stop the car later as it attempted to leave the area of the club. Warren was the driver of the Challenger while Dudley was the passenger.

The PC Statement says the person injured was a bystander who suffered a gunshot wound to his forearm. The victim told investigators he was not involved in the incident and did not know the people involved. He says he did not believe he was intentionally shot but had likely just caught a stray round from the gunfire exchange.

SPD says 17 spent shell casings were located on the scene.