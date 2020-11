LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Both the left and right lane on I-44 near Lebanon were temporarily closed due to a fatal accident.

Highway Patrol said the crash was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV.

Highway Patrol could not give the identity of the deceased.

Ozarks Traffic says the crash occurred at mile-marker 125.

Drivers can detour at Exit 123 for about two miles.

