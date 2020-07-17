Two killed, two seriously injured in Jasper County crash

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Two women died and two others are seriously injured after a car crash on Route HH near Carthage.

On Thursday, July 16, around 7:30 p.m., 24-year-old Baylee Shorter was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus when she crossed the centerline and struck a 1999 Honda CRV head-on, driven by 17-year-old Jessica Batie.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, both drivers died as a result of the crash. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

The passengers in each vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital of Carthage via ambulance.

This is Troop D’s fifth fatal accident of the month.