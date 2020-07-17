Two killed, two seriously injured in Jasper County crash

Top Stories

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Two women died and two others are seriously injured after a car crash on Route HH near Carthage.

On Thursday, July 16, around 7:30 p.m., 24-year-old Baylee Shorter was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus when she crossed the centerline and struck a 1999 Honda CRV head-on, driven by 17-year-old Jessica Batie.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, both drivers died as a result of the crash. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

The passengers in each vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital of Carthage via ambulance.

This is Troop D’s fifth fatal accident of the month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

