Two killed in car accident near Chadwick High School

CHADWICK, Mo. – Two people are dead and two others injured after a traffic accident about 9 p.m. Sunday (6/28/20) near the Chadwick High School.

The Missouri Highway Patrol crash team is investigating the incident and the identities of the victims are not yet available, according to patrol spokesman Trooper Scott Carpenter.

The crash at Missouri 125 and Walker Road involved a minivan and a side-by-side utility vehicle, he said.

The patrol, Christian County Sheriff’s Office and fire and rescue units from Sparta and responded to the scene, according to Sparta Fire Chief Brian Loula.

A helicopter was called in to take one of the victims to an area hospital, Carpenter said.

The crash investigation is ongoing. OzarksFirst will update this story when more information is available.