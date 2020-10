STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are injured after being in a plane crash that caught on fire.

According to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, Kimberling Airways reported a small aircraft on fire around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

In a Facebook post by the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, two patients had minor burns. In an update 10 minutes later, they said Mercy EMS requested a Lifeline to Kimberling Airways.

