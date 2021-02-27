Two initiatives concerning Hollister Schools will be on the April ballot

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– A school in Taney County is facing two funding issues that will be on the ballot for voters this April.

April 6, 2021, voters will have two choices on the ballot concerning Hollister Schools. One will be to help compensate and retain teachers while the other will allow the school to do some repairs and construction.

“We had people who supported us when we were growing up, whether it be administrators or board members,” said Dr. Brain Wilson, superintendent of Hollister School District. “They want to give us the very best that they could because they knew that we were the future, and I think that that’s the same thing we’re trying to do here at Hollister.”

Dr. Wilson gave a presentation on the ballot issues earlier this week for the Hollister Chamber of Commerce.

The first one would grant general obligation bonds of $5,000,000 for acquiring and renovating facilities. As well as security and safety improvements.

“We’re going to have some sidewalks,” said Dr. Wilson. “It’s going to be safer for kids to walk to the elementary and ECC. An addition of a bus lane and an added lane for parents to drop off students at the ECC.”

Voters will also choose whether or not to allow Hollister Schools additional compensation for employees. Dr. Wilson said he believes teachers deserve more, especially considering the efforts teachers made during the pandemic.

“We didn’t have a vaccine at the time, and we needed some medicine,” said Dr. Wilson. “And the best medicine that we had at that time was our teachers.”

Dr. Wilson said both initiatives will not increase taxes for the public because of the low-interest rates.