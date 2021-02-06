Two highway patrol officers injured during a pursuit of a stolen OHP car

An abstract scene of a car driving down a road with blue and red lights up ahead, like police car lights.

AFTON, Ok.– Two highway patrol troopers are injured after a suspect leads authorities on a high sped chase Saturday, Feb. 6.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the two troopers, one from the Missouri Highway Patrol and one from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, suffered injuries during a pursuit that ended near the Oklahoma-Missouri state line.

The report stated the pursuit began around 5:30 p.m. when authorities tried to stop a black Dodge Charger with a paper tag near Afton, Oklahoma.



The suspect’s vehicle struck stop sticks set up near the Miami gate. The suspect’s tire deflated, and he exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Troopers pursued the suspect and the suspect stole an OHP unit and continued eastbound on the turnpike.

The suspect crossed over into Missouri, hitting a Missouri Highway Patrol unit. That trooper sustained unknown injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect struck stop sticks again set up by the Missouri Highway Patrol and was taken into custody.

It was discovered later, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was injured during the pursuit.

As the trooper was exiting his unit to apprehend the suspect, he was accidentally struck by a Missouri Highway Patrol unit.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the trooper was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.