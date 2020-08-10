Two Greene County residents die from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, two more residents of Greene County have died due to COVID-19.

One of the two victims of the virus was a woman in her 90s who did have underlying health conditions. The other was a woman in her 50s who also had underlying health conditions.

Our community lost a woman in her 90s who had underlying health conditions and a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions.

These are the fourth and fifth deaths from COVID-19 in August. We have had a total of 16 deaths from COVID-19 in Greene County.