Two of George’s Processing Plant employees test positive for COVID

BARRY COUNTY, Mo.– The Barry County Health Department announced two employees of the Georges Processing plant in Butterfield have tested positive for COVID.

The individuals are not residences of Barry County, and the cases are believed to be community spread from a neighboring county.

The individuals have been sent home to quarantine, along with individuals who had been in contact with the employees.

All close contact of the individuals have been notified and are asked to monitor for symptoms.

The administrator of Barry County Health Department Roger Brock, says they are working closely with the state department to see if they need to take any additional efforts.