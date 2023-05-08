HOLLISTER, Mo. – Two people from Kansas have been arrested in Taney County for murder.

According to a press release from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Clint Nibarger and 47-year-old Kimberly Thomas, both of Parsons, Kansas, are being held in the Taney County Jail on first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges out of Kansas.

Both were taken into custody without incident.

A Facebook post from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says they located the remains of 23-year-old Dakota A. Patton, who had been missing since April 25.

Patton’s body was found in a field northeast of Parsons at around 11:40 a.m. on May 8.

The KBI’s Crime Scene Response Team determined Patton died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Response Team assisted the Hollister Police Department and Labette County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office in executing the arrest warrant in Hollister.

OzarksFirst will update this story as more information becomes available.