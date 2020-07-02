Two friends create COVID-19 book to help families de-stress

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two friends say they’ve created a way to help families de-stress during these current times.

Mike Farrell and Jacob Horn are co-authors of a new children’s book called “Lily and Timmy’s Super, Awesome, Incredible, COVID-19 B-Day.”

Farrell and Horn say the idea came after having too much time on their hands during quarantine.

The book actually started out as a joke between the two about a couple of kids who wanted to go to Disneyland but couldn’t go because of the outbreak.

Initially, the story was only going to be for their families and friends.

However, they say they realized how helpful something like this could be for all families with children.

Especially since most kids are dealing with having their daily routines interrupted, and might not understand why.

“Moms can really relate to this book because they’ve been telling us to listen we’ve got kids at home that we were supposed to do some event outside somewhere, and we couldn’t go and these moms are telling us that they had to come up with a creative way to save the day as well, and that’s really what are book is about is a mom that saves the day,” Horn said.

The book is available on Amazon.