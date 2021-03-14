Two families explain what it’s like having loved ones in nursing homes during COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Continuing our coverage of nursing home visitations, what about the family members on the outside?

Two families with loved ones inside nursing homes explained its not any easier for them to be on the outside.

“I do feel that we were really robbed of our time,” said Sharon Krnc, “it’s so unfair that this last year was taken.”

Krnc last saw her mother at Springfield Villa.

It was supposed to be her birthday tomorrow, March 15th, but she passed away a couple of weeks ago.

“She would’ve been 99 on March 15,” Krnc said.

Krnc’s mother checked into Springfield Villa, January of 2020.

But not two months later on March 12, 2020, the nursing home shut the doors.

At the beginning of 2020, window visits kept her spirits up.

But towards the end of 2020, “I really feel that she kind of gave up,” said Krnc. “I think, because of the isolation. The isolation was a big part of her dementia. She just didn’t understand why I wasn’t able to see her. In her last six weeks of her life, it was very difficult to know, what’s wrong with her? I can’t see.”

“It’s worse than being in prison,” said Edward Messerly, who was also not able to visit his brother who’s been in a nursing home since 20-17. “Other than occasionally in good weather getting out in the courtyard with the smokers, he hasn’t been able to see any family.”

And socializing inside the nursing homes has decreased as well.

“They’ve played bingo a few times in their room where they get to the door, but no happy hours, no thanksgiving parties,” said Messerly, “he has a lady friend Donna and a guy friend, Carl. And he was talking, I don’t even get to talk to them. Every once in a while he’ll get really depressed like I can’t see anybody.”

Krnc said her mom was a very affectionate person, so Springfield Villa was a good fit, “I know that there were certain people at that nursing home that absolutely would touch her and hug her.”

But it wasn’t enough, “that touch was so important,” Krnc explained, “so important. And even though she was getting it from other people, it wasn’t me.”

KOLR10 asked Springfield Villa if it would want to participate in this story but administrators declined.

Krmc said she doesn’t lay blame on the facility since it was following state guidelines for safety.

She hopes her story will help bring more awareness to families who are struggling during this time.