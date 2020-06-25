Two employees at Monett congregate living facility test positive for COVID-19

MONETT.– Two employees at Bentonview Park Health and Rehabilitation in Monett tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say both cases are a result of community spread, and the employees are under an isolation order.

The employees last worked on June 19 and 20.

The administrator of the Barry County Health Department says that the Bentonview Park management decided to test all residents and employees for COVID-19. The decision was made because people who are older than 65 years of age, who are immunocompromised or have chronic medical conditions, have the highest risk of serious illness.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff continue to be our highest priority,” says Craig Workman, spokesman for Bentonview Park Health & Rehabilitation Centre. “In early March, we began screening all residents daily and all employees upon arrival at work for symptoms of COVID-19. Residents who showed signs of a fever, cough, or other symptoms were tested. Any employees showing symptoms were sent home and referred to their primary care provider. We eliminated all outside visitors and non-essential interactions with the public at that time. We also stopped all group activities and closed our dining rooms to meet social distancing guidelines. Residents are encouraged to remain in their rooms and are now being screened at least twice daily for symptoms.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

Barry County Health Department says community-wide COVID-19 testing is available free on June 29th in Cassville, register online at https://health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling 877-435-8411.