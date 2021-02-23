Two dead, two suffer serious injuries as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning

OHAMA, Ark.– According to authorities in Boone County, Arkansas, a man and child died and two women suffered serious injuries from carbon monoxide poisoning after using an alternative heating source.

Authorities said the family of four was found unresponsive on Monday, Feb. 22, inside a small storage structure off of New Hope Road.

The sheriff said Eston Warren, 59, was found dead and a 9-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Two women were taken to a hospital in Springfield.

According to the report, the carbon monoxide was caused by kerosene heaters inside the small space.