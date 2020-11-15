Two dead after wet roads cause crash on Highway 59

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two people from Springdale, Arkansas, are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 near Noel.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Telni Helson, 53, was driving a Toyota Corolla with 42-year-old Marciana Bokadrik as a passenger.

Due to the wet road conditions, Helson began skidding across the road into the opposite lane.

Highway Patrol says they traveled into the path of the second vehicle and were hit.

Both Helson and Bokadrik were pronounced dead on the scene.

Everyone in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.