ST. ROBERT, Mo. — Police are investigating after finding two people dead outside a strip mall in St. Robert.

According to a press release from the St. Robert Police Department, officers responded to a reported car crash and disturbance outside the Hidden Valley Plaza just before 10 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman deceased.

The Pulaski County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to KOLR10 that a shooting occurred.

SRPD says there is no further threat to the public at this time and it is investigating in conjunction with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

KOLR10 will update this story as more information becomes available.