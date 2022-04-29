WATTS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A head-on collision occurred in Watts, Okla. Thursday evening around 6:00 p.m. on Bakery Feed Mill Road, leaving four dead, including two children. Seven other children were injured.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old woman along with two girls aged 13 and 11 were pronounced dead at the scene. A 61-year-old Arkansas man was also killed in the wreck.

The injured include eight children ranging in ages 2 to 14 and one adult man, aged 37. OHP says these individuals were all riding in a State Line Christian Academy van, according to the Westville First Baptist Church Facebook page.

61-year-old Larry Valentine of Cane Hill, Ark. was driving a 1991 Dodge Ram. Asa Valentine, 25, of Lincoln, Ark. was a passenger in the vehicle. Larry was pronounced dead at the scene while Asa was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. in critical condition.

All of the surviving children were transported to various area hospitals in Northwest Arkansas and Little Rock. Three are reported to be in critical condition.

The cause of the wreck is currently under investigation.

The name of the deceased 34-year-old woman has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

