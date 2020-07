CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Two people are in custody on multiple felony charges for crimes involving a minor.

Jessica McMannamy, 26, is facing seven felonies including statutory sodomy and child molestation.

Mathew McMannamy, 34, is facing five felonies including endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with evidence.

Both are in the Camden County Correctional Facility. Jessica is being held without bond. Mathew is being held on a $500,000 surety bond.