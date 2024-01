HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on U.S. Highway 65 has sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the crash happened north of the intersection of Highway 65 and State Highway 54 near Preston.

Two ambulances and a wrecker are at the scene, but traffic is still moving at this time.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.