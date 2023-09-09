SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. — An 85-year-old Winona man was killed in a Friday night crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Raymond D. Redman was killed around 9:00 p.m. when a pickup truck pulled out in front of him as he traveled south on U.S. Highway 60.

The Ram 3500 pickup hit Redman’s 2006 Chevrolet 1500, causing Redman’s truck to go off the right side of the road and hit a speed limit sign. The Ram went off the right side of the road and hit several trees before stopping.

This is MSHP Troop G’s 23rd fatality crash for 2023.