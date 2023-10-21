POLK COUNTY, Mo. — Two Bolivar children were seriously injured in a head-on crash near Fair Play late Friday night.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:10 p.m. on State Highway 32 about two miles east of Fair Play.

An eastbound 2014 Toyota Camry, driven by a 41-year-old Bolivar man, crossed the highway’s center line and hit a 2020 Chevy Silverado head-on.

A 12-year-old boy in the Toyota and a six-year-old girl in the Silverado were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota was also injured, but the driver of the Chevy was not.