TSA sees more weapons in carry-ons despite less travelers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For the last several years, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has seen more and more people come to the airport with a weapon in their carry-on bag. Even in 2020, the trend lives on.

TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell tells Ozarks First that this past July, officers spotted guns at a rate three times higher than July of 2019.

“It’s surprising to me that we’re having the firearm numbers that we have now,” Howell said. “Given the fact that we’re screening about 75 percent fewer numbers. I don’t know if this is attributed to COVID, but there was a pop in firearm sales earlier this year. Part of it could be attributed to the number of guns that are out there. It could be new gun owners.”

In 2019 nationwide, Howell says TSA identified more than 4300 guns. Missouri and Arkansas are part of that list.

ST. LOUIS: Last year, the St. Louis Lambert International Airport spotted 57 weapons. In July 2020, it caught 7.

KANSAS CITY, MO: The Kansas City International Airport (MCI) saw 67 passengers with firearms in 2019. In July 2020, it saw three.

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS: In July 2019, the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) saw one firearm. In total for the whole year, it found 23. In July 2020, it detected two guns.

SPRINGFIELD: Not on the list. But, last year, the Springfield-Branson National Airport detected 16-17 weapons. Airport police supervisor Kevin Houseman says three weapons have been spotted so far in 2020 – one or two of which came after Springfield’s mask mandate was introduced.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS: Also not on the list. But, Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) spotted 10 guns last year. So far in 2020, it has seen two.

“To step back and look at the bigger problem, people are coming to the checkpoint with these firearms, and about 80 percent of the time they’re loaded,” Howell said. “It becomes a safety issue not only for our employees but also for other passengers that may be in the checkpoint. Bringing it to the TSA checkpoint is the absolute wrong way to do it.”

Doing so can lead to a citation or arrest from local law enforcement. It can also lead to a civil penalty from the TSA, which can cost up to $13,000. The typical civil penalty is around $2,000 for an unloaded firearm and $4,000 for a loaded firearm.

“The way that local law enforcement handles this is different from state to state,” Howell said. “And, really, from locality to locality. In some states, it’s an automatic arrest, and some states it’s a citation.”

At the Springfield-Branson National Airport, airport police supervisor Kevin Houseman and his staff get immediately notified about a detected weapon. Houseman says this happens around 6-13 times a year. When it does, the airport police take the gun and do a background check on the passenger.

“Are they a person that has been in trouble with law enforcement?” Houseman said. “Are they wanted? Is the gun stolen? What were their intentions on carrying the firearm in there? Did they intend to carry it in there? Our top job is to focus on safety.”

In these situations, Houseman says almost all the time people tell him they forgot they had it in their bag, or they didn’t realize it was in there.

“Sometimes you just see the shock on their face when they realize what’s going on,” Houseman said. “They’re just very believable most of the time. Most of the people that we deal with are good citizens. Many of them are concealed carry permit holders. So, what happens is they’re not arrested here in Springfield. But, TSA comes after them with a civil penalty.”

When Houseman’s team sees a weapon, he says it normally isn’t a cause for panic. He says Springfield’s demographics have a lot to do with that.

“We’re a society that’s very comfortable and used to seeing guns in this area,” Houseman said. “Having Bass Pro Shops here, people bring in guns all the time. They ship their firearms to go hunting.”

When traveling with a weapon Houseman says do the following:

The weapon needs to go into checked luggage (a lockable hard-sided case).

Box needs to be locked with padding on the inside.

The firearm must be unloaded.

The first thing someone should do when they get to the airport is tell the ticket counter that they have a weapon.

You can learn more from TSA’s website by clicking here.

“The big ask to people is that they really do a very good job of paying attention to what they have with them in their personal belongings and their carry-on bag,” Howell said.

Howell adds that travelers can also put ammunition in their box, but it needs to be separate from their firearm. Loose ammunition can’t be rolling around at all. He says it can get you held up.

Houseman has a message for travelers moving forward.

“Before you come to the airport, check your bags that you’re going to be bringing with you and shipping,” Houseman said. “Make sure that there’s nothing in your bags that should not be there. Anything from a firearm to ammunition to pepper spray, stun guns, knives. Make sure those are not in your bags. Check those good before you get in the car to come to the airport. That makes us all safe when we get to the airport.”