Trump surprises supporters holding Presidents Day rally in his honor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJW) — Former President Donald Trump surprised his supporters in Florida by making an appearance at their Presidents Day rally Monday.

A large crowd gathered in West Palm Beach, Florida Monday afternoon to show their support for Trump.

The event, billed as a “peaceful and patriotic” pro-Trump rally, was held on the corner of Southern Boulevard and Parker Avenue, which is located near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

Rally organizers say the event intended to support “America’s greatest president.” Photos from the rally show attendees displaying pro-Trump signs and waving flags.

While the rally was underway, Trump’s motorcade drove by. The former president was seen smiling and giving “two thumbs up” to his supporters.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Former President Donald Trump reacts as he is driven past supporters on February 15, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The rally participants lined the street on President’s Day to show support for him after his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Police keep a crowd back as former President Donald Trump (in back seat) is driven past on February 15, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The rally participants lined the street on President’s Day to show support for him after his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The rally comes just days after Trump was acquitted by a Senate vote of 57-43 in his second impeachment trial. Seven Republican senators joined Democrats in voting in favor of convicting the former president.

Forty-three Republican senators voted not to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection by supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building to stop lawmakers from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.

If Trump had been convicted, the Senate would have taken a second vote on whether to ban him from running for office again.