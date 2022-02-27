SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A massive convoy of semi trucks is headed for the Ozarks. The “People’s Convoy” is a group of hundreds of truckers driving coast to coast as a way to protest vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions.



On Sunday, the group- which at times has included up to 1,500 trucks stretching eight miles- made its way across Oklahoma on I-40 and I-44. The group says it plans to roll into Missouri on I-44 Monday morning, reaching Joplin around 8:30 am, and Springfield sometime by noon. The schedule is tentative and hinges on the speed of the convoy.



Supporters from towns along the way have been showing up to cheer on the truckers by flying flags and waving from overpasses. In the Springfield area, a rally is planned off the I-44 at the 744 exit on the east side of the city.

Organizers say they plan to make it to Sullivan by Monday afternoon, where everyone will stay the night. The trucks will then continue toward Saint Louis and beyond on Tuesday. The goal is to reach the Washington D.C. area by the end of the week