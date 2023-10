GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 60 just west of Rogersville are closed while crews clean up an accident.

A dump truck has struck the State Highway J bridge overpass. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, westbound Highway 60 will remain closed until a damage investigation is complete.

The Highway J bridge will also be closed until further notice.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.