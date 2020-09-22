Troy Majors, Former Springfield Police Chief, dies at 82 years old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department announced Tuesday the passing of former Springfield Police Chief, Troy Majors.

Majors, who served as SPD’s Chief of Police for 10 years between 1980 and 1990, was 82 at the time of his passing.

“According to his family, he often commented that the best part of being the Chief of Police was getting to meet so many wonderful people,” Springfield Police said in a statement Tuesday.

Majors served as the Chief of Police in Kansas City before moving down to Springfield. After his time with SPD, Majors and his wife moved back to the Kansas City area.

Majors is survived by his wife, two brothers, five children and 15 grandchildren.