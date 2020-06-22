Troubling record-setting weekend of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Missouri sets a record on both Saturday then on Sunday with the amount of new COVID-19 cases reported statewide. This comes as more new cases are confirmed in the St. Louis area.

A significant number of the new cases announced yesterday came out of more rural counties in southwest Missouri. Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report that part of the issue is an outbreak at Tyson Food Processing Plants.

Meanwhile, the six St. Louis area counties that we track report 69 additional Coronavirus cases and one more COVID-19 death.

Missouri reports 413 more cases Monday morning, and there are now at least 969 deaths across the state. Illinois has added 658 more cases and 23 additional deaths.

Missouri’s increase of 413 cases is the most substantial single-day case increase in Missouri since the pandemic began. That broke the old record that was set the day before on Saturday when there was an increase of 389 cases.

Two thousand eight hundred seventeen people in St. Louis County who battled COVID-19 have now gotten better and have been released from isolation. That is unchanged from last Thursday. Ther are a total of 898 others from the additional local counties we are tracking who have also had the virus have been released from isolation.