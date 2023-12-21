SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Behind the barred-up warehouse space on West Bypass sat broken promises and abandoned vehicles, remnants of a Springfield body shop’s hasty eviction.

It’s the latest in a string of complaints aimed at Queen City Rod and Custom that KOLR 10 Investigates first covered in July. Customers showed us proof they paid for work that was never done or done poorly. The company also faces nine lawsuits over rent or small claims.

Most recently Reed Arnold and Hillary Deckard, who run the business, were evicted in mid-December. They left behind at least one hood, motor and several car seats in the process. Some vehicles had to be towed from the shop.

“Lots of people had their dreams crushed in this,” said Wes Garrett, an unhappy customer. “Nice cars they loved, cars that had been in their family forever, he destroyed them.”

Garrett owns Auto Haus on Glenstone in Springfield. He told KOLR 10 Investigates he outsourced paintwork to Queen City Rod and Custom when his business was overwhelmed with jobs during COVID.

“It was three different shades of blue with runs everywhere; it was like an amateur child had painted it. It was terrible,” said Garrett. “I took it back to him and said, ‘This is not gonna work. Fix it and fix it now.’ And that’s when the real trouble started.”

Garrett said that paint job was never fixed properly and he never went back until recently. He helped another customer recover his car left behind during the December 2023 eviction.

“It had flat tires, the battery was stolen, parts were stolen from sitting out there for so long,” he said.

Aaron Cupp worked as Reed’s shop manager. He told KOLR 10 Investigates he quit because he wasn’t getting paid and didn’t feel good about the quality of the work.

“Some of it had light spots,” said Cupp. “Some of it had dark spots. Some of it the paint didn’t even match.”

Court records show it’s not the first time Deckard and Arnold got behind on payments. They were evicted from another property on Glenstone a year ago.

In that case, a judge awarded almost $30,000 to SGF Home Rental for unpaid rent and related charges in December 2022. Owner Tony Zubku told KOLR 10 Investigates he hasn’t seen a dime of it.

Some clients hope an ongoing investigation by the Missouri Attorney General’s office will result in criminal charges soon. KOLR 10 Investigates will continue following the story.

If you have a story you’d like our investigative team to look into, send us an email: investigates@ozarkslocal.tv.