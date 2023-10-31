SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was one of the coldest Halloweens on record, but that didn’t stop the trick-or-treaters in Springfield.

Hundreds of families and kids showed up to the Rountree Neighborhood parade. Even more went through to hunt for candy.

Coats were covering princess and Travis Kelce costumes, but that didn’t seem to slow anyone down.

“It’s padded, it’s keeping me warm,” said Tinsae, who dressed up as the Mandalorian. “And that’s all I really need for this Halloween.”

April, whose toddlers dressed up as dinosaur skeletons, said she made sure to put extra socks on the little ones.

“They have a nice fake fur inside the leather jacket on with a hood,” April said. “So we’ve got a nice layer to cover their ears.”

The cold forced some Halloween activities to move indoors.

“This year for Halloween, the sheriff’s office is actually going to be having the trunk-or-treat festivities inside since it’s so cold outside,” said Cpl. Dustin Kendrick with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite the temperatures, trick-or-treaters in Springfield weren’t bothered.

“Have fun and get a ton of candy as you can!” exclaimed skeleton Samara.