Triceratops skull excavated in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A seven-foot-long triceratops skull has been unearthed in South Dakota by a group from Westminister College.

A geology professor and students from the Missouri college were excavating fossil remains last year at the Grand River National Grassland when they were alerted that a rancher had discovered something unusual poking out of the earth.

The group found it was the tip of a triceratops horn, leading them to believe it could lead to a significant excavation.

The professor returned with students and alumni this summer, and they unearthed a skull that weighed 3,000 pounds.