SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A trial date is set for January 2023 for one of two men accused in the accidental shooting death of a 19-year-old Evangel University student in 2020.

Terry L. Robinson is to stand trial beginning January 23 on charges of involuntary manslaughter and making a false report, according to online court records.

A second defendant in the case, Angelito Silva, has pleaded guilty in the case.

According to Springfield Police who spoke after the April 30, 2020, shooting, the incident was originally reported as an assault occurring around midnight on April 30, 2020, in the 2000 block of North Jefferson just south of Kearney.

According to probable cause statements for the two defendants, Silva told police the death of Tyree Crenshaw occurred in a drive-by shooting. He later admitted he lied and said he was trying to save Robinson.

When officers first interviewed Robinson, he also gave the drive-by story but changed his story after he was told he needed to submit to a gunshot residue test.

The two admitted that Robinson shot Crenshaw accidentally and did not know the gun was loaded, according to the probable cause statement.

Silva and Robinson debated on calling 911 for nearly five minutes. Robinson ended up calling but told police a different story because he did not want Silva to get in trouble. Robinson is next in court on Jan. 12, 2023, for a pre-trial conference.