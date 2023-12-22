SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fans of Traza Rooftop + Restaurant have just a few more opportunities to dine before the eatery closes next week.

A Facebook post from the restaurant says Traza will close its doors on Dec. 29, while also thanking guests for their support, stating in part:

We would like to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who supported us throughout our journey. For those of you who chose Traza to host all of your special events, baby showers, wedding rehearsals, engagements parties, gender reveals, all of the core memories. Thank you Springfield for allowing us to bring this concept to life, although it was short-lived, it was very much alive. Thank you to our amazing team today that continue to show up with the best attitude and passion to support us along this journey. Traza Rooftop + Restaurant, via Facebook

The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will offer Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.