Traffic stop leads to police chase, recovery of stolen vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle after a chase through Springfield on July 18.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Jeep wtih no license plates near West Bypass and Kearney.

The Jeep slowed down and “a passenger fled the vehicle on foot,” then the driver of the Jeep began to drive away from deputies.

However, the sheriff’s office said the vehicle had a GPS tracking device so police ended the pursuit and “tracked the vehicle at a distance.”

“The suspect vehicle drove onto a golf course near Scenic and Seminole,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area and when the suspect tried to leave, deputies apprehended the driver “without further incident.”

The passenger, who had fled at the beginning of the traffic stop, was found and taken into custody.