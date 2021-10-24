Traffic stop leads to arrest of suspected burglars two hours after the burglary

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.– During a 2 a.m. traffic stop on Highway 215, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two suspects believed to have committed burglary just two hours earlier on that same highway.

During the early morning of Sunday, October 24, two deputies responded to a homeowner who said weapons and tools had been stolen from their home.

At 2 a.m., one of the deputies who responded to the burglary report made a traffic stop. The second deputy joined shortly after. During the stop, items matching the description of what was stolen from the home were discovered.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were taken into custody.

They both were found to have outstanding warrants