SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Traffic is “moo-ving” once again after a cow caused delays on James River Freeway.

According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), officers responded near the off-ramp at James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue around 5 p.m. after the bovine escaped from a trailer.

The incident shut down the eastbound lanes of James River Freeway for about an hour as officers worked to corral the animal and get it back into the trailer.

No people or cows were injured.