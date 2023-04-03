HENRY COUNTY, Mo. — A Clinton woman was killed on April 2 when the tractor she was driving was hit by another vehicle.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. 33-year-old Colleen F. Wisner was traveling on State Highway 7 on an International Harvester tractor when a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe crested a hill and hit the tractor.

The tractor overturned and Wisner was ejected. Wisner was transported to Golden Valley Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:29 p.m.

The driver of the Tahoe, 78-year-old James L. Bowe, was taken to Cass Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

This is MSHP Troop A’s 16th fatality for 2023.