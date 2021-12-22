Tracking the Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers COVID-19 lists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are suffering from a COVID-19 outbreak that has put several key players in questions for their final home game of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers added a few players to the list this week, while the Chiefs have several key players currently on the list that could potentially miss the matchup.

FOX4 will keep the list updated as players enter and exit the reserve/COVID list ahead of the matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs reserve/COVID list:

Tyreek Hill – WR

Blake Bell – TE

Rashad Fenton – CB

Nick Bolton – LB

Kyle Long – G

Lucas Niang – T

Armani Watts – DB

Travis Kelce – TE

Harrison Butker – K

Charvarius Ward – CB

Chris Jones – DT

Mike Remmers – OT (currently on IR)

Wide receiver Josh Gordon and linebacker Willie Gay, who were put on the COVID list last week, returned to practice on Wednesday. Coach Andy Reid confirmed they’ve been removed from the list.

Pittsburgh Steelers reserve/COVID list: