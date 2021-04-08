Total eclipse of Sun in Missouri and Illinois on April 8, 2024

ST. LOUIS– Today may be Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis but on April 8, 2024 it will mark the next total eclipse of the Sun that will be visible in the United States.

A Facebook post by the Gateway Arch National Park says in St. Louis, the sun will be 98.8% covered at exactly 2:00 p.m. Nearby towns like Poplar Bluff, Ste. Genevieve, Cape Girardeau, and Red Bud will be in its path.

The path of the eclipse will run from southwest to northeast and include cities like Austin, Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Buffalo.

The website Great American Eclipse has maps you can look at to see the path.

The last eclipse of the Sun in our region was in 2017.