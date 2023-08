Dark clouds above Republic are starting to roll in.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the following counties in southwest Missouri until 10 p.m.:

Barry

Christian

Dade

Dallas

Douglas

Greene

Jasper

Laclede

Lawrence

McDonald

Newton

Ozark

Polk

Stone

Taney

Webster

Wright

Skies began darkening just west of Republic at around 4:30 p.m.

Rain started falling outside Republic around 5:30 p.m.

Clouds have thinned enough and instability has increased enough (particularly southwest of Springfield) that severe thunderstorms could start developing soon.