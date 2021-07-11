Top Republicans campaign in Robertsville, Mo. for Greitens’ Senate bid

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens

ROBERTSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Several high-profile conservatives joined former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens at a rally for his Senate campaign.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik joined Greitens at a campaign event Saturday in rural Franklin County.

Greitens was forced from the governor’s office by scandal. He’s vying to replace retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.

Greitens was once viewed as a rising Republican star, but his political career was derailed after he was charged with invasion of privacy and campaign finance misdeeds.

The charges were dropped after he resigned in 2018.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now