SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Tony Romo has decided to pull out of the Price Cutter Charity Championship after playing just six holes due to his lingering wrist injury.

Romo says he has a torn cartilage in his wrist. He felt good coming in and was hitting his driver at about 80-90 percent.

“If I could hold the golf club, I’d still be out there playing. I just can’t.” Romo says.

He says if he can, he wants to come back and play the Price Cutter next year.