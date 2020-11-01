Three-vehicle crash leads to shooting investigation

Springfield Police on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on National and Grand.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A three-vehicle crash on National and Grand led to a shooting investigation in Springfield.

Around 12:30 p.m., an officer in the area heard squealing tires and an impact. When the officer approached, the driver of one of the vehicles got out of the car and fled the scene.

Springfield Police say the passenger of that vehicle, a 17-year-old male, told the officer he was shot.

He was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable but critical condition.

Police say the crash was not directly related to the shooting. SPD believes the shooting occurred at Silver Springs Park.

No other injuries were reported in relation to the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOLR10 will post updates as they arrive.