CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday.

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County.

A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it came over a hill on and went airborne, according to a traffic crash report. The Scion went off of the right side of the road and rolled over, ejecting three of the men. The three who were ejected were pronounced dead when troopers arrived. They were:

Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool, MO.

Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, MO.

Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, MO.

The vehicle was being driven by Palmer. The two survivors were Bradley Kidwell, 18, of Cabool, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and Taylor Ranney, 18, of Mountain Grove, who was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Kidwell was the only one of the five men who was wearing a seatbelt.