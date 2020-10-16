Three people have COVID-19 after attending Lawrence County church’s apple butter festival

LAWRENCE, Co.– According to a representative from the Lawrence County Health Department, contact tracing efforts are underway after three cases of COVID-19 were linked to fall celebration that occurred without Health Department consultation.

Health Department Administrator Janella Spencer told KOLR10 on Friday, the three cases have been linked to Apple Butter Days, an event hosted by the Mount Vernon Christian Church on Saturday, Oct. 10.

According to Spencer, local health officials were not made aware of the church’s event, which bare’s a similar name to Mount Vernon’s popular Apple Butter Makin’ Days. That traditional community gathering event, Spencer says, was canceled earlier this year due to concerns regarding the novel coronavirus.

The Lawrence County Health Department is reaching out to more people who could have potentially come in contact with these the three recently-infected people. Health Department officials say there could be potentially be more infections linked to the church’s event.