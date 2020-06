BRANSON, Mo. — Around 3:30 a.m., Branson Firefighters received a call of a residential structure fire at a condo building on Mulligan Lane.

When crews arrived, they “found heavy fire involvement on the second floor with flames through the roof.”

No injuries were reported, however there were at least three people displaced by the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire after approximately two and a half hours.



Photos courtesy Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 on Facebook

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.