Three new COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the death of three Greene County residents due to COVID-19 on November 12, 2020.

The deaths were:

A man in his 50s

A man in his 80s

A man in his 80s

According to the Greene County Health Department press release, all individuals had an underlying health condition. Two of the cases were associated with long-term care.

The Health Department states, “Nobody is immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes. We share a collective responsibility to fight this disease that will require patience, diligence, and sacrifice.”

This marks the 22nd COVID-19 death for Greene County in November. The county total sits at 176 deaths since March.