Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taney County; Community health exposures listed

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– Taney County Health Department released information on three new cases and new locations where potential exposures to COVID-19 could have occurred.

The Taney County Health Department says two of the cases were linked to prior positive cases, and the individuals are self-isolating. The third case is suspected to be community spread, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The individuals visited the following places:

  • Kum and Go, Hollister on June 12,13,14,16, and 17
  • Big Cedar Lodge, Shuttle on June 14,16, and 17
  • BransonTowers on June 13,14,15, and 16

The Health Department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms.

The Health Department said this is an essential reminder for everyone to interact with the community and environment carefully and to stay home if you feel sick.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

